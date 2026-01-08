DOH to pilot zero balance billing in LGU-run provincial hospitals

THE Department of Health (DOH) is preparing to roll out a pilot implementation of its zero balance billing program in selected provincial hospitals operated by local government units (LGUs), a move aimed at eliminating out-of-pocket medical expenses for eligible patients.

In a press conference, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said of the agency’s P448 billion budget for 2026, P1 billion has been earmarked for the initial rollout of the program in LGU-run hospitals.

The program covers patients admitted in basic or ward accommodation in DOH hospitals.

“We have actually selected provinces that have actually fulfilled their commitments to universal health coverage and these are Sarangani, Laguna, Aklan -- there are about five of them, ipa-prioritize ko sila,” Herbosa said.

The pilot phase will cover select secondary and tertiary hospitals, or Level 2 and Level 3 facilities, which typically handle more complex medical procedures and higher-cost care.

He also said the DOH will prioritize LGU hospitals in provinces that have no DOH hospitals.

“For the Level 1 hospitals, ang feeling namin kaya na siyang i-support noong increased benefits of PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation). So, alam iyon ng mga local chief executives. But for LGUs that have Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals, ito iyong mas complex procedures and higher cost of care, sila iyong gagamitin nating pilot,” he added.

Herbosa said they can also extend assistance to patients in various LGUs through the Medical Assistance for Indigents and Financially Incapacitated Patients to cover medical costs beyond PhilHealth benefits.

As part of the program, DOH hospitals will enter into formal agreements with LGU hospitals to accommodate patients when government medical centers reach full capacity. Under these arrangements, patients transferred from DOH hospitals to LGU facilities will continue to receive zero balance billing.

“So, ang mangyayari dito I will ask my medical center chiefs to have a memorandum of agreement with an LGU hospital and kung puno iyong DOH hospital, papalipatin namin sila sa LGU hospital pero sasagutin namin, zero balance iyong pasyente doon,” he said.

“So, the fund continues to support our Filipinos na magpapa-basic accommodation,” he added.

The DOH said the zero balance billing program has already benefited around one million patients since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered its strict implementation during his fourth State of the Nation Address in July last year.

Health officials expect the expanded rollout to further reduce the financial burden on patients, particularly those seeking care for serious and complex conditions, while strengthening cooperation between national and local health facilities.

Meanwhile, Herbosa clarified that there is no longer a need for the public to solicit guarantee letters from politicians for the settling of their bill in DOH hospitals.

“We do not really use guarantee letters. The DOH does not use guarantee letters. We only issue guarantee letters to private hospitals with which the DOH has a Memorandum of Agreement. Other than that, we do not use guarantee letters,” he said.

Herbosa added that if a politician or any private individual issues a guarantee letter, that person -- not the government -- should be the one to pay the hospital bill.

He clarified that the acceptance of guarantee letters lies with the discretion of the concerned hospital, noting further that it is not government policy to use guarantee letters issued by political figures for patients in DOH-run hospitals.

Under the 2026 GAA, the distribution of cash and other forms of financial assistance must be carried out exclusively by authorized government personnel or accredited partner agencies.

The law explicitly prohibits elective officials, candidates, politicians, political parties, and their representatives from influencing or participating in the actual distribution of assistance, except for officials with direct administrative authority over the implementing agency. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)