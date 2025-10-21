DOH to push for 'airtight cases' on 'ghost' health centers

THE Department of Health (DOH) is fully bent on holding accountable those behind the so-called "ghost" health centers, which is numbering to 300 as of the latest tally.

According to DOH spokesman Albert Domingo, no less than Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa is keen on having "airtight cases" regarding "ghost" health centers.

"Secretary Herbosa is keen on having airtight cases against those who may be liable," said Domingo in a phone interview.

This was seconded by the DOH in a social media post, saying all the reports to be submitted via the newly launched "Bantay Super Health Centers" shall be thoroughly assessed.

"Pag-aaralan ng DOH ang mga report at makikipag-ugnayan sa mga LGU na siyang nangangasiwa sa mga irereklamong super health centers," said the DOH.

(The DOH will review the reports and coordinate with the LGUs that oversee the super health centers being complained about.)

To file a report, the Department said the public should download the reporting form via www.doh.gov.ph/bantaysuperhealth.

In the reporting form, the public are asked to indicate the address of the non-operational health centers, as well as additional details.

They are also asked to attach a photo of the super health center with a newspaper dated on the same day the photo was taken.

Lastly, the public is directed to submit the report via email at bantaysuperhealth@doh.gov.ph.

"Ito ay bukas para sa mga nais isumbong ang mga nakatenggang health centers sa kanilang mga lugar o kung kulang ang mga serbisyong ibinibigay ng mga ito sa taumbayan," said the DOH.

(This is open to those who wish to report idle health centers in their areas or those that provide inadequate services to the public.)

It also said that the reports to be submitted via the "Bantay Super Health Center" shall remain confidential.

"Makaaasa kayong mananatiling confidential ang inyong pagkakakilanlan sa report na inyong isusumite sa DOH (You can be assured that your identity will remain confidential in the report you submit to the DOH)," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)