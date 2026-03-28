DOH to raise Code White Alert for Holy Week

THE Department of Health (DOH) is raising the Code White Alert across the country beginning Monday, March 30, 2026, as part of its preparation for the observance of Holy Week.

In a social media post, the DOH said the Code White Alert will be raised until Monday, April 6.

"This is part of the Department's and hospitals' response to medical needs this Holy Week," said the DOH.

Under the Code White alert, health emergency teams, health commodities, and emergency rooms of DOH hospitals are on standby 24/7 for quick response to road crash incidents, injuries, and other health emergencies.

Despite raising the Code White Alert, the DOH said the public is being urged to take precautionary measures during Holy Week.

"Even as DOH is ready to rescue this Holy Week, health and safety begins with you," said the DOH.

The DOH said the public is called to stay hydrated by drinking seven to eight glasses of clean and plain water a day, except for patients under medical supervision.

The DOH said the public is also called to wear loose and light-colored clothing following the norms required by the places to visit and avoid direct sunlight from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Catholic faithful is set to observe Holy Week beginning March 29 with Palm Sunday until April 5 with Easter Sunday.

During Holy Week, the faithful engage in traditional religious activities, such as Visita Iglesia, Stations of the Cross, self-flagellation, and processions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)