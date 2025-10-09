DOH to release list of inactive health centers

HEALTH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa is looking to release the names of inactive and so-called "ghost" health centers next week.

In an interview, Herbosa said the Department of Health (DOH) is now evaluating 400 health centers, of which 70 percent are not operational.

"I’m studying completely the details and hintayin nyo lang ako, by next week, I can name them... I will name all these facilities," said Herbosa.

He, however, said he is not mainly out to hold individuals accountable over the presence of "ghost" health centers.

"I don’t want heads to roll. I want these health facilities to function," said Herbosa.

The presence of the so-called "ghost" health centers has already prompted lawmakers to seek a congressional probe.

The Akbayan party-list and the Mamamayang Liberal party-list have filed House Resolution 351, calling for a congressional probe on having hundreds of non-functional or underutilized health centers in the country.

The DOH welcomed the call for an inquiry, saying it is ready to participate.

"The department welcomes any and all legal settings, where it may and shall disclose all data and information needed to arrive at sound findings and solutions to the problems raised," said DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo in a phone interview. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)