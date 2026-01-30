DOH: Travel restrictions due to Nipah virus not yet considered

AMID increased concerns over the threat of the Nipah virus, the Department of Health (DOH) said it is not yet considering travel restrictions in the country.

In a statement, the DOH said it does not see the need for travel restrictions in accordance with the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“There are no international recommendations for travel restrictions,” the DOH said.

Instead, the health department said the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) is implementing proactive border screening measures, such as online health declarations and thermal scanning, as well as trained observation of travelers.

“The Bureau of Quarantine remains vigilant and recommends increased awareness rather than restricting the movement of travelers,” the DOH said.

The DOH said the BOQ has been disseminating information and educational materials focused on the Nipah virus in all points of entry.

This includes information on its common symptoms, such as fever, headache, and difficulty breathing; its mode of transmission, which is direct contact with infected bats, pigs, or contaminated fruit; and preventive measures, such as regular handwashing and avoiding contact with sick bats, other animals, and infected persons.

“By focusing on educating the public, it can help prevent the entry and spread of any potential disease,” the DOH said.

Earlier, two confirmed cases of the Nipah virus were reported in West Bengal, India.

This resulted in increased concerns in different parts of Asia, with some tightening their screening measures at airports. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)