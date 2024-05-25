DOH urges docs, hospitals to report Covid cases

AMID the emergence of new variants of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, May 25, 2024, called on medical professionals and healthcare institutions to report positive cases of the virus.

In a brief statement, the DOH said it is imperative for Covid-19 cases to be reported through the proper channels in order for the prevailing variants in the country to be monitored.

"It is the reminder of the DOH for all physicians, hospitals, and clinics, who have seen Covid-19 positive results, to report the same through appropriate channels," said DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo.

"This is part of the effort to get enough sample material for sequencing by the Philippine Genome Center," he added.

Earlier, Singapore reported a new Covid-19 wave due to the rising cases of infection over the last two weeks.

The increase in cases in Singapore is being attributed to the new family of subvariants called “FLiRT”, including KP.1 and KP.2.

In an earlier statement, the DOH said there is no evidence yet that the KP.2 and KP.3 variants are causing severe to critical Covid-19.

Further assessment, however, is still needed to determine transmissibility and capacity to evade immune response, the DOH has said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)