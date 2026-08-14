DOH urges families to practice 2-year birth spacing

THE Department of Health (DOH) is urging families to adopt a two-year birth spacing method, wherein children are born at least two years apart.

In a social media post, the DOH said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends an interval of at least two years between pregnancies as part of proper family planning.

“According to the World Health Organization, there should be an interval of at least two years between pregnancies for the health of both the baby and the mother,” said the DOH.

“Adequate spacing between pregnancies is an important part of family planning,” it added.

The health department said proper birth spacing would benefit both mothers and newborns.

“It allows the mother’s body time to recover from the previous pregnancy, and enables better care for the health and needs of each child,” said the DOH.

The department advised families to consult a healthcare worker to determine the family planning method that best suits their needs and plans.

It said multiple family planning options are available to couples.

“It is important to have the right information to make decisions based on your needs and plans for your family,” said the DOH.

Among the available family planning methods are condoms, injectables, pills, ligation, implants, intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUDs), the Lactational Amenorrhea Method (LAM), and the Standard Days Method. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)