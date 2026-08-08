DOH urges girls to get HPV vaccines

THE Department of Health (DOH) is urging girls aged 9-14 years old to get protected against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer.

In a social media post, the DOH said HPV vaccines are readily available in all local health centers nationwide.

"The HPV vaccine is administered to girls aged 9 to 14 years old, and is available in health centers across the country," said the DOH.

"Simply inquire in your local health center regarding the vaccination schedule," it added.

The Department said the HPV vaccine is meant to prevent cervical cancer and warts.

"The HPV vaccine is safe and effective," said the DOH.

It also said HPV may be avoided by practicing safe sex.

"Diseases caused by HPV can be prevented by avoiding early sexual activity or having multiple sexual partners," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)