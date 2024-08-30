DOH urges public to observe minimum precaution vs mpox

WITH five active cases now detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) is urging the general public to practice standard minimum precaution in order to prevent the continued transmission of mpox.

In its Updated Interim Guidelines on the Prevention, Detection, and Management of Mpox, the DOH said it is imperative for everyone to strictly adhere to the established minimum preventive precautions.

"All individuals shall adhere to standard minimum precautions for the prevention of mpox," said the DOH in Department Memorandum No. 2024-0306.

By this, the DOH said the public should avoid close and intimate, skin-to-skin contact, such as sexual contact, kissing, hugging, and cuddling with individuals who are suspect, probable, or confirmed cases of mpox.

If contact is unavoidable due to the need for care, caregivers must adhere to proper prevention and control measures, including the use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

The DOH said the public must also observe frequent and proper hand hygiene with alcohol-based hand rub or handwashing whenever hands are soiled or contaminated.

It said the public must also ensure that objects and surfaces suspected of being contaminated with the virus, or handled by an infectious person, are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The DOH said the public must also avoid contact with animals, particularly mammals, that may carry the virus, including sick or deceased animals found in areas where mpox is present.

As for inbound and outbound international travelers, the DOH said they must be aware of the risk and prevalence of mpox transmission in their respective destination countries, and are expected to adhere to health protocols issued by health authorities, conveyance operators, and airport and seaport terminal management, both from the Philippines and destination country.

The DOH said they are also expected to provide honest and accurate responses to the passengers' health declaration questionnaires required upon arrival and departure at airports and seaports.

If experiencing any of the signs and symptoms of mpox, they are encouraged to approach health personnel-on-duty.

Meanwhile, ll healthcare personnel in public and private facilities and medical transport vehicles are required to adhere to the Infection Prevention Control measures of the facility.

This means that they are required to wear appropriate PPEs when caring for suspect, probable, and confirmed cases of mpox.

The DOH said this includes having a fit-tested, seal-checked N95 respirator mask or equivalent; disposable, long-sleeved, fluid-resistant level 2 gowns; eye protection such as goggles or face shields that cover the front and sides of the face; single-use gloves, to be disposed of after every patient interaction; and a dedicated footwear that can be decontaminated.

Earlier, the DOH reported five cases of mpox in the Philippines after the World Health Organization declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). (HDT/SunStar Philippines)