DOH urges public to report 'ghost' health centers

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, October 18, 2025, called on the general public to report the presence of non-operational or "ghost" health centers in their respective areas.

In a social media post, the DOH said it is urging the public to actively participate in the Citizen Participatory Audit of health centers around the country.

"The agency will officially open Oplan Bantay Super Health Centers on Monday to the public," said the DOH.

"Here, you can send photos and videos of complaints on non-operational Super Health Centers in your area," it added.

The DOH submitted to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure a list of 300 non-operational health centers currently under investigation.

Since 2021, the DOH said there have been 878 super health centers funded by the agency's Health Facility Enhancement Program.

Of the total, 300 were found to be non-operational, while 196 are operational.

There are also 17 that are partially operational, while 365 are still at various states of construction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)