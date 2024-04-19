DOH vows to take action on psychiatrist shortage

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, April 19, 2024, vowed to take action on the prevailing shortage of mental health professionals in the country as pointed out by former Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a statement, the DOH said it is already working with members of the Philippine Council for Mental Health in a bid to address the shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists.

"The demand for Filipino mental health professionals is part of the overall need for health workers. Mental health services are part of primary care," said the DOH.

"(We are) working with members of the Philippine Council for Mental Health in this regard," it added.

Last Wednesday, Robredo sounded the alarm on the lack of psychiatrists and psychologists in the Philippines amid the rising number of mental health patients in the country.

Citing a local study, Robredo said some 3.6 million Filipinos have problems with mental health even prior to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Data provided by the DOH indicate that there are only 651 psychiatrists, 516 psychiatric nurses, and 133 psychologists working in institutions across the country.

The DOH said one program it has operationalized in response to the shortage is the provision of free e-learning modules on mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS).

It said 2,548 health personnel from 1,259 rural health units have already been given MHPSS training.

"More are set to finish the training by the end of the year," said the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)