DOH warns against use of injectable gluta for whiter skin

THE Department of Health (DOH) warned the public anew on Saturday, February 24, 2024, against the use of glutathione for skin lightening.

In a statement, the health department maintained that there were no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening.

It said there are also no guidelines for appropriate dosing regimens and duration of treatment.

"The DOH does not support the use of glutathione for skin whitening,” the DOH said.

“Injectable glutathione is approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Philippines as an adjunct treatment in cisplatin chemotherapy. The FDA has not approved any injectable products for skin lightening,” it added.

However, the DOH said it cannot regulate the prescription of drugs once they have been approved for entry into the Philippine market, even by the FDA.

“Physicians are authorized by their license to practice medicine granted by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC),” the DOH said.

“For the next steps to take should you think that injectable glutathione was wrongly prescribed for you by a physician, please consult a practicing lawyer or the Public Attorney's Office for legal advice on matters such as medical negligence and what may be done in the interest of justice,” it added.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa earlier warned about the hazards of using glutathione, such as damage to the kidneys, which could be fatal.

Earlier, Senator Nancy Binay called out TV personality Mariel Rodriguez, who posted a photo of herself having a glutathione drip session in her husband Senator Robin Padilla’s office.

“I’m not sure if the Ethics Committee can extend its jurisdiction dito sa nangyaring insidente since hindi naman member ng Senado si Ms. Mariel (I'm not sure if the Ethics Committee can extend its jurisdiction to this incident since Ms. Mariel is not a member of the Senate). But we also need to closely look into it because it involves issues of conduct, integrity, and reputation of the Institution and matters that concern health and safety,” said Binay, the chairperson of the Senate Ethics Committee.

“Nakaka-bother lang dahil yung IV procedure was done inside the Senate premises na walang abiso mula sa clinic. 'Yung gluta drip ay ni-declare na mismo ng DOH na unsafe, banned ng FDA, and it was administered outside the clinic without the proper medical advice from a licensed health professional As public figures, sana aware din tayo sa responsabilidad natin sa publiko. We might be promoting something na ipinagbabawal at iligal, at akala ng mga tao eh okey lang. Isipin din natin may kasamang kapanagutan ang pagiging artista, lalo na kung senador ang asawa mo," she added.

(It's just bothersome because the IV procedure was done inside the Senate premises without notice from the clinic. The glutathione drip, which the DOH itself declared as unsafe and banned by the FDA, was administered outside the clinic without proper medical advice from a licensed health professional. As public figures, we should also be aware of our responsibility to the public. We might be promoting something that is prohibited and illegal, and people might think it's okay. Let's also consider that being an artist carries responsibility, especially if your spouse is a senator.) (SunStar Philippines)