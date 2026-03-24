DOH warns public on heat-related illnesses as summer season begins

THE Department of Health (DOH) issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, safety tips that will help the public avoid heat-related illnesses amid the start of the warm and dry season in the country.

In a social media post, the DOH urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures against heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

According to the health department, the public is reminded to drink seven to eight glasses of water per day.

It also said the public is urged to use an umbrella, fan, or hat when going outdoors, and to wear light and loose clothing.

The DOH said the public must also avoid strenuous physical activity between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department issued the advisory as the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases during the summer season.

Symptoms of the illnesses include fever, dizziness, stiffness, fainting, and hot and reddish skin.

It said such symptoms cannot be disregarded as they can turn fatal if left unattended by medical personnel.

"These conditions that can be serious and fatal if not treated promptly," said the DOH.

On March 23, 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced the termination of the amihan season, and the start of the warm and dry season. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)