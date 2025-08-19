DOH warns public vs fixers in hospitals

AMID the reported long queues of those availing themselves of the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program in hospitals, the Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, against dealing with fixers.

In an interview with Radio Television Malacanang (RTVM), Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said patients of DOH hospitals must not talk to fixers in order to avail themselves of the ZBB.

"It's very important na huwag kumausap ng fixer. Hindi kailangan ng fixer. Derecho lang magtanong sa aming billing at admitting sections," said Herbosa.

(It’s very important not to deal with fixers. There’s no need for a fixer. Just go directly to our billing and admitting sections for inquiries.)

Worse, the health chief said, is that the "fixers" may turn out to be scammers.

"Huwag kayong kakausap ng fixer. Baka mga scammer ito at maubos lang ang pera niyo," said Herbosa.

(Do not deal with fixers. They might be scammers, and you could just lose all your money.)

Last week, the DOH issued a warning against scam messages, which involve the public clicking a suspicious link, supposedly related to the ZBB program.

"There is no link being sent by the DOH or any of its hospitals to the public, so do not click on suspicious links in scam messages," said the DOH.

During his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in July, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the full implementation of the zero balance billing program in all DOH hospitals nationwide.

According to Herbosa, he is looking at expanding the program to select private hospitals.

He said there are now plans to tap private hospitals as implementing arms of the ZBB program.

"Palalawakin pa ito. Ang sunod na plano ay makipag coordinate sa mga nearby private hospitals. Yung mga papayag, dun namin dadalin ang overflow. Para lahat maserbisyuhan," said Herbosa.

(This will be further expanded. The next plan is to coordinate with nearby private hospitals. For those that agree, we will bring the overflow there so that everyone can be served.)

Herbosa said he believes that the expansion is feasible as private hospitals are required to allocate 10 percent of their bed capacity to charity patients.

"Ang magiging agreement: babayaran na lang ng DOH ang lalampas sa PhilHealth benefit," said Herbosa.

(The agreement will be: the DOH will cover whatever exceeds the PhilHealth benefit.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)