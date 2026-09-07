DOH warns public vs ILI threat

WITH the country still within the rainy season, the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, September 6, 2026, said the public must continue to be vigilant against the threat of influenza-like illnesses (ILIs).

"The continuous rains coincide with a rise in cases of ILIs, which is characterized by cough and colds," said the DOH in a social media post.

According to the World Health Organization, ILI is an infection characterized by a fever of at least 38°C and cough with onset within the last 10 days.

Other ILI symptoms include runny nose, weakness, body ache, headache, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea, and chills.

To prevent ILIs, the DOH said the public must ensure the entire family is fully vaccinated; make a habit of washing hands and using alcohol or hand sanitizer; avoid crowded and packed places; ensure good airflow and ventilation; wear a face mask when sick; and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

For those with ILIs, it urged them to stay at home and avoid interacting with other people; avoid contact with "high-risk" individuals, such as those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, and children aged four and below; take fever-reducing medication, such as paracetamol; make sure to get enough rest; and drink 8–10 glasses of water and eat nutritious food.

"If they have fever exceeding 40°C, difficulty breathing, or other severe symptoms, consult a doctor immediately or go to the nearest hospital," said the DOH.

The health department noted how cases of ILIs in the country are now seeing a slight uptick.

Data released by the DOH shows that ILI cases rose to 5,847 during the period of August 2 to August 15, which is up from 5,450 cases that happened between July 19 and August 1.

"We have observed a 7 percent increase in ILI cases," said the DOH.

The health department, however, noted that ILI cases are still lower when compared on a year-to-year basis.

This as the number of ILI cases stood at 86,113 as of August 29.

"This is 22 percent lower compared to the 110,978 cases recorded during the same period in 2025," said the DOH.

It said they are closely monitoring the regions of Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Central Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

"We are currently monitoring these regions following an observed increase in the number of cases compared to the same period last year," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)