Manila

DOH warns public vs 'illegal' mpox vaccines

USA. Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubhag-Carela prepares a syringe with the Mpox vaccine before inoculating a patient at a vaccinations site on, August 30, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
USA. Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubhag-Carela prepares a syringe with the Mpox vaccine before inoculating a patient at a vaccinations site on, August 30, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP File Photo
Published on

THE Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on Friday, September 13, 2024, against the presence of mpox vaccines being offered by certain organizations or individuals, saying such an activity is not sanctioned by the government.

In a public advisory, the DOH said the public must not patronize such products or else risk their health.

"They have been brought into the country without the careful attention of regulatory agencies like the DOH and its Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," said the DOH.

"The public is cautioned against availing such vaccines," it added.

The health department said this is because there is a need to ascertain that they meet the regulatory standards for drug products.

"Without the DOH-FDA safeguards, there is no way to assure safety and efficacy," said the DOH.

Instead of risking having such vaccines, the DOH said it would be better for the public to just wait for those approved by the FDA.

"It is better to get mpox vaccine doses in the Philippines once they are legally available, to ensure that you are getting real, safe, and effective vaccines," said the DOH.

Earlier, the mpox was tagged by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

At present, the Philippines has 15 active mpox cases as reported by the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph