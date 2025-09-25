DOH warns public vs leptospirosis, drowning

AHEAD of the expected landfall of tropical storm "Opong," the Department of Health (DOH) Thursday, September 25, 2025, warned the public against the threat of leptospirosis as well as drowning.

In social media posts, the DOH said the public must avoid wading in flood water to prevent getting afflicted with leptospirosis.

"Magantabay na ang mga apektadong lugar sa posibleng malawakang pagbaha. Ang bahang ito ay maaaring magdala ng bakterya na nagdudulot ng leptospirosis," said the DOH.

(Affected areas should brace for possible widespread flooding, which may carry bacteria that cause leptospirosis.)

The health department also said the public must be cautious of sudden rise of water levels.

"Pinaaalalahanan ng DOH ang publiko na mag-ingat sa pagkalunod, lalo na sa mga nakatira sa mga lugar na madaling bahain o malapit sa mga ilog," said the DOH.

(The DOH reminds the public to be cautious of drowning, especially those living in flood-prone areas or near rivers.)

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), "Opong" is seen to make landfall in the Bicol Region on Friday morning or afternoon.

Pagasa warned that the weather disturbance may bring heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surges.

The DOH, for its part, raised the Code White with "Opong" expected to reach the typhoon category before making landfall over the Bicol Region.

"Kaugnay ng tinatayang landfall ng bagyong Opong sa bansa sa Biyernes, Setyembre 26, itinaas na ng DOH ang Code White Alert," said the DOH.

(In connection with the expected landfall of Typhoon Opong in the country on Friday, September 26, the DOH has raised Code White Alert.)

Under Code White Alert, the DOH Operations Center (OpCen) is fully prepared to provide medical response to the public.

These include medicines that are already in stock; medical equipment; and the Health Emergency Response Teams for regions expected to be affected by the typhoon.

The three Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams recognized by the World Health Organization are also placed on standby in case they are needed to assist any hospital affected by the strong typhoon. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)