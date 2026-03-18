DOH warns public vs rabies threat

THE Department of Health (DOH) is warning the general public against the threat of rabies stemming from animal bites.

In a social media post for the Rabies Awareness Month 2026, the DOH said the public should be vigilant against the threat of rabies.

"Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that is transmitted through the bite, scratch, or saliva of dogs, cats, and other animals with rabies," said the DOH.

For its part, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said animal bite victims must not hesitate in seeking medical attention immediately.

"Don't ignore an animal bite. Wash the wound immediately and go to the nearest health facility. PhilHealth is ready to support your treatment," said PhilHealth.

PhilHealth said the benefit package for animal bite treatment amounts to P5,850, and covers for the anti-rabies vaccine, rabies immune globulin, local wound care, tetanus toxoid and antitetanus serum, antibiotics, as well as supplies such as syringes, alcohol, and antiseptics.

Based on the data from the DOH, there are a total of 17 rabies cases in the country during the period of January 1 to February 21.

This is 65 percent lower compared to the 49 cases recorded during the same period in 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)