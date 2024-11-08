DOH warns vs fake news on Covid-19

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, November 8, 2024, warned the public against circulating fake news of Singapore's supposed discovery that coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is not a virus but a bacterium.

In a public advisory, the DOH said there is no truth to such claims, including one that states that Covid-19 has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by coagulation in the blood.

"The department emphasizes that Covid-19 is caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, not by a bacterium," said the DOH.

It also added that its Singaporean counterpart has denied making any such claims regarding Covid-19.

"The Singapore Ministry of Health clarified that this information did not originate from them and referenced similar misleading claims that have appeared in other countries," said the DOH.

The agency urged the public to maintain vigilance against misleading Covid-19 information.

"Seek updates only from legitimate sources and platforms, such as the department," the DOH said.

Covid-19 is the disease caused by a coronavirus called Sars-CoV-2.

It was first detected on December 31, 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Covid-19 spread across continents in a short time, which led to the declaration of a global pandemic. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)