DOH warns vs spread of flu-like illnesses in evacuation centers

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, August 10, 2026, warned those in evacuation centers over the threat of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILIs).

In a social media post, the DOH said ILIs can easily spread in highly populated areas, such as evacuation centers.

"Due to continuous rain and cold weather, flu-like illnesses are likely to spread more rapidly," said the DOH.

Among the symptoms of ILIs are runny nose, weakness, body aches, headache, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea, and chills.

"If you have a fever exceeding 40°C, difficulty breathing, or other severe symptoms, consult a doctor immediately or go to the nearest hospital," said the DOH.

The health department, then, issued safety measures in a bid keep families in evacuation centers safe from various illnesses amid the torrential rains and massive flooding.

The DOH is advising evacuees to follow precautionary measures while they are staying in evacuation centers.

"While in evacuation centers, know what needs to be done to ensure everyone's safety and health," said the DOH.

It said evacuees must always wear a face mask, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and wash their hands with soap and clean water.

The DOH said it is also better if they wash their hands before and after eating, use alcohol if soap and water are unavailable, and use only their own personal items, such as comb, towel, etc., as much as possible.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least 382,000 people or 110,000 families in eight regions have been affected by the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay.

A total of 86 evacuation centers have been activated by the NDRRMC and are sheltering 2,200 families or 7,300 individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)