DOH welcomes Mercado as new chief; health workers raise concerns

FOLLOWING the resignation of Dr. Jose Pujalte and the appointment of Dr. Edwin Mercado as the new Secretary of Health, the Department of Health (DOH) welcomed Mercado’s appointment as the country’s new health chief.

In a brief statement, the DOH said it stands with Mercado, the former head of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), in carrying out the marching orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The President’s marching orders are clear: promote wellness, prevent disease, strengthen primary care, and champion zero-balance billing for facility-based care—so that no Filipino family is forced to carry a burden it was never meant to bear,” said the health department.

“We will build on the gains already made and move toward a future where every Filipino family receives the care they need, when they need it; where no one has to choose between getting well and getting by; and where our people can trust that the health system will be there when it matters most,” it added.

The DOH also thanked Pujalte for his brief stint as health secretary.

In a separate statement, the department wished Pujalte a speedy recovery from his illness.

“The DOH is deeply grateful for your service, dedication, leadership, and initiative in advancing the health and well-being of every Filipino,” said the DOH.

“The DOH wishes you continued recovery and good health,” it added.

Last Monday, Malacañang announced Mercado’s appointment as the new Secretary of Health.

Mercado replaces Pujalte, who resigned from his post due to health reasons less than a month after being appointed.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) criticized the frequent changes in leadership at the DOH.

In a statement, the AHW said the lack of continuity in DOH leadership does not bode well for the effective implementation of programs intended to deliver adequate public health services.

“Frequent changes in leadership, lack of continuity in health policies, weak accountability, and the absence of stable and decisive action have contributed to uncertainty and instability in the delivery of public health services,” said the AHW.

“The people and health workers cannot afford a health department that is constantly changing direction without addressing the root causes of the crisis,” it added.

The group said it would closely monitor Mercado’s tenure as the new DOH secretary.

In particular, the health workers’ organization said it would scrutinize whether the DOH under Mercado would pursue a stronger public health system or one that benefits private institutions and business interests.

“While we recognize Dr. Mercado’s experience in healthcare administration, hospital management, and health financing, we are also deeply concerned about the direction his leadership may take, given that much of his professional experience has been rooted in the administration, financing, and management of healthcare institutions and systems with significant private-sector dimensions,” it said.

“Will Dr. Mercado’s experience translate into a stronger public health system that puts the needs of patients and health workers first, or will it further strengthen a healthcare system where private institutions and business interests play an even greater role?” the AHW added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)