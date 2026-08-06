DOH’s Pujalte unfazed by complaints

HEALTH Secretary Jose Pujalte Jr. remains unbothered by the back-to-back controversies surrounding his appointment as head of the Department of Health (DOH).

Pujalte said he remains focused on his mandate to protect patients, strengthen the integrity of the department’s procurement processes, and ensure the responsible use of taxpayers’ money.

“Even with the successive smear campaigns, we will not be distracted. The people’s money and the lives of Filipinos must be protected,” Pujalte said.

Criminal and administrative complaints were filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, against Pujalte for allegedly freezing the procurement of tuberculosis (TB) medicines for the year.

The Concerned Health Advocates for the Prevention and Control of Tuberculosis (CHAPCT) claimed that Pujalte’s actions would indefinitely delay the procurement of anti-TB drugs and medicines.

The complaint came on the heels of separate allegations that Pujalte habitually gambles in casinos, an accusation he has denied.

Pujalte said he is ready to face the complaint and defend his actions once the Ombudsman begins its investigation into the complaint filed by CHAPCT.

“He respects the mandate and processes of the Office of the Ombudsman and is prepared to submit the relevant documents and records required for any investigation,” the DOH said in a statement.

Addressing allegations that his actions would delay the procurement of anti-TB drugs and medicines, Pujalte said the review is intended to protect both patients and public funds.

He said he wants the procurement process to undergo careful examination to verify the quantity, quality, and safety of the medicines and ensure compliance with government rules.

“Conducting due diligence should not be misrepresented as an attempt to stop the government’s tuberculosis program or deprive patients of access to necessary medicines,” Pujalte said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)