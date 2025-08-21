DOJ affirms local trials take precedence amid US bid to extradite Quiboloy

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified that an individual facing criminal charges in the Philippines cannot generally be extradited until local proceedings are concluded.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano made the remark Wednesday, August 20, 2025, after reports that the United States (US) has sought the extradition of detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Leader Apollo Quiboloy, who has been indicted in the US on charges including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, as well as sex trafficking of children.

Clavano told reporters that local courts take precedence over an extradition request.

“The rule is that he must first face trial and, if convicted, serve his sentence here before extradition may proceed,” Clavano said, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Clavano added that courts may act with urgency if circumstances warrant, noting that proceedings could be resolved sooner to avoid undue delays in a valid extradition request.

Quiboloy faces a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge in the Philippines.

In September 2024, five women testified at a Senate hearing that he exploited them as minors, allegations he has denied as politically motivated.

He has also drawn scrutiny for reportedly threatening followers with “divine retribution” if they spoke out against him.

Despite these controversies, he ran for senator in the May 2025 midterm elections but failed to secure a seat. (JGS with reports from PNA/SunStar Philippines)