DOJ confident of Zaldy Co’s arrest, detention in Czech Republic

AMID criticisms on the absence of documents and photos to prove the detention of fugitive former Ako-Bicol party list representative Zaldy Co, the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed confidence in his arrest.
In a press conference, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said all indications point that Co is under the custody of the Czech Republic.
“May rule kasi sila na sa European Union may data privacy po, so wala pong dokumento o picture na makakapag confirm. Meron po kasing ganon. They would neither confirm nor deny on all these matters. Ginagalang po natin ang proseso at mga rules na ganito,” he said.
(They have a rule in the European Union regarding data privacy, so no documents or photos can be provided to confirm it. There are such restrictions. They would neither confirm nor deny these matters. We respect these processes and rules.)
Vida said the government of Czech Republic advised the other countries following Co’s arrest.
“Simpleng abiso, kilala nyo ba ang taong ito baka meron siyang pananagutan sa bansa nyo ay ipagpaalam nyo sa amin,” he said.
(It’s simply a notice -- if you recognize this person and they may have a liability or case in your country, please inform us.)
“Bakit naman magtatanong ang isang ahensya o ang isang government agency na may nakakakilala ba sa taong ito kung wala sa kanila?” he added.
(Why would an agency or a government agency ask if anyone knows this person if they don’t already have information about them?)
The Philippine government is expected to send a “high-level coordination team” led by the DOJ and the Department of Foreign Affairs to the Czech Republic for the return of Co to the country.
Co, who is central to government investigation on anomalous flood control projects, has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous P289 million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.
He was reportedly arrested in Prague on April 16, 2026 after allegedly entering the country without proper documentation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)