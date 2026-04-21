DOJ confident of Zaldy Co’s arrest, detention in Czech Republic

AMID criticisms on the absence of documents and photos to prove the detention of fugitive former Ako-Bicol party list representative Zaldy Co, the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed confidence in his arrest.

In a press conference, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said all indications point that Co is under the custody of the Czech Republic.

“May rule kasi sila na sa European Union may data privacy po, so wala pong dokumento o picture na makakapag confirm. Meron po kasing ganon. They would neither confirm nor deny on all these matters. Ginagalang po natin ang proseso at mga rules na ganito,” he said.

(They have a rule in the European Union regarding data privacy, so no documents or photos can be provided to confirm it. There are such restrictions. They would neither confirm nor deny these matters. We respect these processes and rules.)