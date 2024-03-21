DOJ confirms arrest of Teves in Timor Leste

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the arrest of former Negros Oriental congressman and designated terrorist Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in Dili East Timor around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Teves was playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar when the arrest happened.

Teves is facing multiple murder charges in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and five others in March 2023.

His arrest was made possible through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, including the International Police (Interpol) National Central Bureau (NCB) in Dili, in coordination with the East Timorese Police.

“Today's apprehension of Teves is a testament to the power of international cooperation. It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Teves, who has been the subject of a Red Notice, is now under the custody of Timorese Police while his extradition to the Philippines is being worked out by NCB-Dili in coordination with the team from NCB-Manila and Dili Philippine Embassy.

“The capture of Teves only proves that through concerted efforts and determination, terrorism can be thwarted and peace preserved,” Remulla added.

Remulla urged Teves to “face your long-delayed trial without setting any conditions, face the courts squarely.”

“Rest assured that the DOJ remains committed to providing regular updates on Teves' return to the Philippines,” he said.

Remulla also thanked the Philippine law enforcement team and the international law enforcement partners in their relentless efforts in fighting lawlessness to achieving peace. (PR)