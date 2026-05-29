DOJ evaluates CIDG complaint for obstruction of justice vs. Robin

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Friday it is evaluating the complaint for obstruction of justice filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against Senator Robinhood Padilla for his role in facilitating the early morning escape of embattled Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa from the Senate premises on May 14.

Dela Rosa, who broke cover from his months-long hiding following the issuance of a warrant of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November last year, slipped past law enforcers surrounding the Senate building in Pasay City, using an SUV supposedly belonging to Padilla.

DOJ spokesperson Prosecution Attorney Raphael Niccolo "Polo" Martinez said the DOJ received the complaint from the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) late in the afternoon on Thursday.

“As with any complaint filed before the department, the same will be evaluated in accordance with established procedures and applicable rules,” Martinez said.

“If the evidence warrants, the matter will be docketed for the conduct of a thorough preliminary investigation to determine whether prima facie evidence exists to charge the respondents in court.”

Dela Rosa has been named by the ICC as a co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity charges brought against former president Rodrigo Duterte for his administration’s deadly war against illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa served as the first PNP chief of the Duterte administration from 2016 to 2019. (PNA)