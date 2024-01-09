DOJ files terrorism charges vs 11 ‘NPA members’

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, that it has recommended the filing of terrorism charges against 11 suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The alleged NPA members were identified as Jovito Marquez, Antonio Baculo, Sonny Rogelio, Veginia Terrobias, Lena Gumpad, Job Abednego David, Jessie Almoguera, Reina Grace, Bethro Erardo Zapra Jr., Daisylyn Castillo Malucon, and Yvaan Corpuz Zuniga.

They were allegedly involved in the ambush of Philippine Army troops in May 2023 in Barangay Malisbong in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. The attack was categorized by prosecutors as an act of terrorism.

There was no casualty in the incident.

“The intent behind the ambush was deemed to cause death, serious injury, and to instill a widespread atmosphere of fear, thereby destabilizing the fundamental political, economic, and social structures of the Philippines,” the DOJ said.

Charges of unlawful possession of firearms and explosives against the said NPA members were, however, dismissed over lack of probable cause due to insufficient evidence. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)