DOJ issues Ilbo vs Romualdez, Escudero, several others

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Ilbo) against several individuals allegedly involved in anomalies in the implementation of flood control projects.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla signed the Ilbo following the request of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

Among the subjects of the Ilbo were Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva, Leyte First District Representative Martin Romualdez, and former senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla and Nancy Binay.

Escudero and Romualdez, the former Senate President and House Speaker, respectively, stepped down from their posts amid allegations on their involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

The following personalities were also issued with Ilbo:

Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario G. Lipana and his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana

Carleen Villa

Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar

Businessman Maynard Ngu

Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo

Uswag llonggo Partylist Representative James "Jojo" Ang

Quezon City Fifth District Representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde

Agap Partylist Representative Nicanor "Nikki" Briones

Marikina Representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro

San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan Representative Florida "Rida" Robes

Romblon Representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona

Laguna Representative Benjamin "Benjie" Agarao Jr.

Former An-Waray Partylist representative Florencio Gabriel "Bem" Noel

Quezon City Representative Leody "Ode" Tarriela

Quezon province Representative Reynante "Reynan" Arogancia

Former Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo

Aklan Representative Teodorico "Teodoro" Haresco Jr.

Zamboanga Sibugay Representative Antonieta Eudela

Caloocan Representative Dean Assistio

Quezon City Representative Marivic Co-Pilar

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Engr. Loida Busa "Bogs" Magalong

DPWH District Engr. Ramon Devanadera

DPWH District Engr. Johnny Protesta Jr.

DPWH District Engr. Arturo Gonzales Jr.

The Ilbo was submitted to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the names of these individuals were included in the agency’s centralized database.

An Ilbo will mandate the BI to inform the DOJ and the ICI, in this case, of any information regarding the impending travel of the said individuals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)