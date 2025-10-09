DOJ issues Ilbo vs Romualdez, Escudero, several others

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Ilbo) against several individuals allegedly involved in anomalies in the implementation of flood control projects.
DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla signed the Ilbo following the request of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).
Among the subjects of the Ilbo were Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva, Leyte First District Representative Martin Romualdez, and former senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla and Nancy Binay.
Escudero and Romualdez, the former Senate President and House Speaker, respectively, stepped down from their posts amid allegations on their involvement in anomalous flood control projects.
The following personalities were also issued with Ilbo:
Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario G. Lipana and his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana
Carleen Villa
Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar
Businessman Maynard Ngu
Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo
Uswag llonggo Partylist Representative James "Jojo" Ang
Quezon City Fifth District Representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas
Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde
Agap Partylist Representative Nicanor "Nikki" Briones
Marikina Representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro
San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan Representative Florida "Rida" Robes
Romblon Representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona
Laguna Representative Benjamin "Benjie" Agarao Jr.
Former An-Waray Partylist representative Florencio Gabriel "Bem" Noel
Quezon City Representative Leody "Ode" Tarriela
Quezon province Representative Reynante "Reynan" Arogancia
Former Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo
Aklan Representative Teodorico "Teodoro" Haresco Jr.
Zamboanga Sibugay Representative Antonieta Eudela
Caloocan Representative Dean Assistio
Quezon City Representative Marivic Co-Pilar
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Engr. Loida Busa "Bogs" Magalong
DPWH District Engr. Ramon Devanadera
DPWH District Engr. Johnny Protesta Jr.
DPWH District Engr. Arturo Gonzales Jr.
The Ilbo was submitted to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).
BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the names of these individuals were included in the agency’s centralized database.
An Ilbo will mandate the BI to inform the DOJ and the ICI, in this case, of any information regarding the impending travel of the said individuals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)