DOJ issues lookout bulletin vs Atong Ang, others over missing sabungeros

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Ilbo) against businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang and several others over their alleged involvement in the case of the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

In a press conference Friday, August 29, 2025, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said those also covered by the Ilbo include actress Gretchen Barretto, former National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) officials, and over 50 other respondents named by whistleblower Julie Patidongan.

Remulla said one of the respondents, a sibling of Ang, had already left the country before the ILBO was issued.

He added that there is also a possibility for the DOJ to issue a Precautionary Hold Departure Order against the respondents should the panel of prosecutors find it necessary.

On August 1, murder complaints were filed against Ang, Barretto, and several others by relatives of the missing sabungeros based on the testimonies of Patidongan.

Patidongan was earlier identified by Ang as the farm manager of his Pitmaster Group, whom he entrusted with overseeing not only the general maintenance and daily operations of his farms but also the supervision of security personnel, manpower deployment, and the provision of essential farm requirements.

He said Patidongan’s responsibilities extended to all locations where cockfighting events were regularly conducted, specifically in Lipa, Batangas; Sta. Cruz, Laguna; and Sta. Ana, Manila.

Patidongan tagged Ang as the mastermind behind the disappearance and killing of the missing sabungeros, whose bodies were allegedly disposed of in Taal Lake. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)