DOJ launches training to strengthen prosecution, law enforcement collab

THE Training and Education Program for Law Enforcement Officers (Tepleo) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) commenced on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Sequoia Hotel, Paranaque City.

Around 120 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) attended the program. This is the first batch of a three-day activity from July 17-19, 2024.

The training program will host different batches every Wednesday to Friday of each week from July to November.

Prominent speakers at the event included Assistant Secretaries Eliseo Cruz and Randolph Pascasio Sr., Deputy State Prosecutor Peter Ong, and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Mary Jane Sytat.

The program is led by Assistant Secretary Cruz with the support of Undersecretary Fredderick Vida, in coordination with the Planning and Management Services (PMS) directed by Vanya Maneja-Kharazmi.

Tepleo aims to enhance Department Circular 20 series of 2023, which institutionalizes a policy on the proactive involvement of prosecutors in case build-up. This policy mandates prosecutors to require, assist, or otherwise cooperate with complainants and law enforcement agencies.

The training seeks to strengthen the partnership between prosecutors and law enforcers, aiming for airtight cases and a reasonable certainty of conviction in court proceedings. (Elianah Ursal, UP Cebu intern)