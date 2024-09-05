DOJ: No request from Indonesia regarding 'prisoner swap' for Guo

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday, September 5, 2024, that there is no official request from the Indonesian government seeking the turnover of its most wanted criminal in exchange for dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

“Wala, wala pa namang official na hiling ang Indonesia dito sa prisoner swap na napag-uusapan ng mga tao,” Justice Undersecretary Nicky Ty said in a television interview.

(There hasn't been any official request from Indonesia regarding the prisoner swap that people are talking about.)

“Huwag natin pangunahan, ano? Sa ngayon umaasa pa rin tayo na madaliang mauuwi si Mayor Alice Guo,” she added.

(Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, okay? For now, we’re still hoping that Mayor Alice Guo will be brought home soon.)

On Wednesday, September 4, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said there were several concerns that complicated the immediate deportation of Guo, who was arrested in Tangerang in Banten, Indonesia on Tuesday evening, Jakarta time.

He answered in the affirmative when reporters pressed him through Viber if the complications involved Australian national Gregor Johan Haas, Indonesia’s most wanted over alleged drug smuggling.

The Bureau of Immigration arrested Haas in San Remigio, northern Cebu on May 15, 2024 over a standing Interpol red notice.

The Narcotics Board of Indonesia issued an arrest warrant against Haas on January 29, 2024.

Remulla later deleted his response.

Philippine government officials, including Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil, are currently in Indonesia to fetch Guo.

Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Senator Raffy Tulfo said Guo is expected to arrive back in the Philippines at 6:18 p.m. together with Abalos and Marbil.

PNP-Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Guo, upon arrival in the country, will be turned over to the Senate Sergeant-at-arms.

On July 10, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality issued an arrest order against Guo, who is allegedly one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, for refusing to heed the call of the panel to attend the continuous probe on the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Also covered by the order were Guo’s parents and siblings Siemen, Wesley, and Sheila.

Sheila was also intercepted in Indonesia on August 21, 2024, along with Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the raided illegal Pogo hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Guo’s legal counsel, Stephen David said he is expecting his client to properly answer the charges and accusations being thrown against her.

David also urged the public to refrain from making "crude and malicious comments," noting that Guo remains innocent unless proven otherwise.

Among the charges filed against Guo include the human trafficking lodged by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in relation to the raided Pogo and the P500,000 tax evasion case filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The Commission on Elections also filed a complaint against her for allegedly misrepresenting herself, particularly about her nationality and other personal information, when she filed her certificate of candidacy for the 2022 local elections.

The Office of the Solicitor General also filed a quo warranto case against Guo while the Court of Appeals has ordered the freezing of her assets. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)