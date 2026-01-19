DOJ: Only 14 flood projects confirmed 'ghosts' so far

DEPARTMENT of Justice (DOJ) acting secretary Fredderick Vida said on Monday, January 19, 2026, that out of the 421 flood control projects initially tagged as “ghost,” only 14 have been confirmed to be non-existent.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee into the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects, Vida said cases have already been filed before the Sandiganbayan in relation to two of the 14 confirmed ghost projects.

He said 12 other cases which involves SYMS Construction Trading, Wawao Builders and Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc. are still under preliminary investigation.

Wawao Builders and Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc. were both among the top 15 companies that cornered the most number of government flood control projects from 2022 to 2025.

“Sa iba pang 421 projects, hindi pa kami convinced na ghost project sila at patuloy kaming kumakalap ng ebidensya para masigurado kung ghost project nga,” said Vida.

In October 2025, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said of the more than 8,000 infrastructure projects that have been physically inspected across the country, 421 were found to be non-existent, mostly in Luzon.

Last week, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Senate President Pro-Tempore Panfilo Lacson accused former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan of deliberately submitting documents containing wrong information, particularly location, about government infrastructure projects to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

During the hearing, DPWH Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar said of the 421 alleged ghost projects, five were identified as duplicate items, bringing the number down to 416.

Bisnar said 337 of the 416 projects have been found to be existent but their actual location is different from that of on the record submitted to the President.

“Dahil mali ang location coordinates na binigay at ginamit ng nag-validate syempre na-mislead sila into the wrong locations, even ‘yung report na sinubmit nila ay mali kasi mali na agad location coordinates na pinagbasehan ng inspection. So we have to restart all over,” he said.

Bonoan said the records submitted to the President and was uploaded to the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website came from the office of late DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral.

He said before he submitted the record to Marcos, he was informed about at least three ghost flood control projects in Bulacan and not 421.

Bonoan said he immediately informed the President about the three reported flood control projects.

Meanwhile, in an interview with reporters, DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said Bonoan is a co-respondent in the plunder case filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, in relation to the irregularities in flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)