DOJ orders filing of charges vs Quiboloy

CHARGES of qualified human trafficking and child abuse will be filed against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday, March 4, 2024.

In a press conference, Remulla said the Department of Justice (DOJ) has directed the Davao City Office of the Prosecutor to file the charges against Quiboloy for violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse.

Remulla said charges against Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking will be filed before the Pasig City court.

He said this came after the conduct of review on the dismissal of rape, child abuse and human trafficking complaint filed against Quiboloy and five other KJC members by the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office in 2020.

“Pinag-aralan namin nang husto at ang lumalabas talaga rito, meron talagang kailangang panagutan si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at ang kanyang mga kasama, sa isang complainant, sa isang nagrereklamo nung panahon na ‘yun ay may edad na 17 anyos nung nangyari ang krimen,” he said.

(We have studied the case a lot and what really comes out here is that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his companions really need to be held accountable, to a complainant who was 17 years old when the crime happened.)

The Justice secretary said they will later ask the court to transfer the case from Davao City to Metro Manila.

“Mahirap magsalita tungkol sa mga nangyari, pero alam naman natin na mahirap magdemanda sa isang lugar kung saan malakas ang kapangyarihan ng taong binabanggaa at mababangga, matatamaan,” he added.

(It is difficult to talk about what happened, but we know that it is difficult to file a lawsuit in a place where the power of the person being hit is strong.)

Quiboloy is based in Davao and is a close friend of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Remulla said the DOJ will also issue a precautionary hold departure order, which he will sign, against Quiboloy.

Remulla said they are confident that Quiboloy is still in the Philippines.

The Senate is currently investigating the alleged abuses committed by KJC, while the House of Representatives is looking into the involvement of its broadcasting arm, the SMNI, in the proliferation of fake news.

Both chambers have issued subpoena against Quiboloy to compel him to attend the proceedings but Quiboloy was firm that he will only face the complaints against him through a proper court.

Quiboloy in a video recording said he was hiding due to a serious threat against his life, claiming that the Philippine and US governments are working together for his elimination. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)