DOJ probes 20 people over ‘anomalous’ flood control projects in Cebu

He said the alleged anomalous projects were implemented in Barangay Singsing in the municipality of Balamban, Cebu.

Among the criminal complaints filed were technical malversation, malversation of public funds, violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, perjury, falsification of public documents, and violation of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

“The DOJ wishes to stress that these are complaints for purposes of preliminary investigation as of this stage. No conclusion or finding has been made yet. Every respondent will be given the opportunity to submit a counter affidavit and counter evidence against him/her,” said Martinez.

He said the investigation forms part of the broader inquiry being conducted by the administration in the flood control anomalies in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)