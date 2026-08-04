DOJ probes 20 people over ‘anomalous’ flood control projects in Cebu

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) is conducting a preliminary investigation against 20 individuals, mostly officials and employees of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in relation to two “anomalous” flood control projects in Cebu’s Third District.
In a press conference, DOJ spokesperson lawyer Polo Martinez said the National Prosecution Service (NPS) received criminal complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu district office against 20 individuals, including officials and personnel of DPWH Cebu third district and some private individuals, on July 29.
He said the alleged anomalous projects were implemented in Barangay Singsing in the municipality of Balamban, Cebu.
Among the criminal complaints filed were technical malversation, malversation of public funds, violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, perjury, falsification of public documents, and violation of the Government Procurement Reform Act.
“The DOJ wishes to stress that these are complaints for purposes of preliminary investigation as of this stage. No conclusion or finding has been made yet. Every respondent will be given the opportunity to submit a counter affidavit and counter evidence against him/her,” said Martinez.
He said the investigation forms part of the broader inquiry being conducted by the administration in the flood control anomalies in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)