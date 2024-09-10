DOJ: Quiboloy must face raps in PH amid possible US extradition request

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) is expecting for the United States to file an extradition request for Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Monday, September 9, 2024.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said that while they expect the US to ask for the custody of Quiboloy, he has to “face the music” here in the country first.

“We expect the US to file an extradition request very soon since he is already in custody. And remember, we have a treaty with the US and it’s part of the law of the land,” he said.

“He should face the music here, especially na pinahirapan niya ‘yung mga pulis na hanapin siya. Ganon din pala, susuko din pala siya or mahuhuli din pala siya. Pinahirapan niya ang ating kapulisan eh, pinahirapan niya ang taong bayan tungkol sa bagay na ito. Dapat talaga dito siya malitis,” he added.

(He should face the music here, especially that he made it difficult for the police to find him. It turns out that he would eventually give up or get caught. He made life difficult for our police and the public concerning this matter. He really should be tried here.)

Remulla said he has ordered the prosecutors to prepare all pieces of evidence in relation to Quiboloy’s charges for the smooth trial.

Quiboloy and his four co-accused were arrested over child and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking, after being cornered by the police inside the KOJC compound in Davao City on Sunday, September 8.

The charges were filed against them by the former members of the religious organization over the abuses they experienced under the hands of Quiboloy and the other leaders.

Quiboloy was indicted by a US court in November 2021 for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children. He is currently on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's wanted list.

Detention facility

Meanwhile, in a press conference in Camp Crame on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy and his co-accused will remain at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame despite an order by a Quezon City court to transfer him to the Quezon City Jail.

Based on the order issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106, which is handling the case of child abuse, Quiboloy and Cresente Canada should be transferred to the new Quezon City Jail facility in Barangay Payatas while the three female detainees — Jacklyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes — should be moved to the Quezon City Female Dormitory at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

Quiboloy has yet to post bail on the said cases while the others posted bail when the arrest warrant was issued by the Davao court on April 1.

The cases were transferred from the Davao to Quezon City court as it involves public interest, with the accused, a well-known religious leader, being influential in the area.

Fajardo said there is a separate order by a Pasig City Regional Trial Court, which handles their qualified human trafficking charges, for the PNP to retain its custody over Quiboloy and the four others.

She said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is now preparing its legal position to assert its custody not only for the KOJC leader but also for the other accused.

“We don’t want to run the risk of transferring them to Quezon City. We just have to harmonize the court orders,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo said the CIDG and the Department of Justice are also in coordination regarding the measures that will be taken on Friday, September 13, 2024, when both the Quezon City and Pasig City court have the same schedule for the arraignment of Quiboloy.

One of the measures that will be discussed by the CIDG and the DOJ is the possibility of filing a motion for the use of video conferencing in the arraignment of Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The Quezon City RTC has reportedly agreed to have the procedure done via video conference but the Pasig RTC, according to Fajardo, requires the presence of all the accused during the arraignment proper.

Quiboloy and the four other KOJC members are currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame where dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo has also been detained.

Also in the facility were several terrorist members.

Earlier, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, said they will request the court to place him either under house arrest or the transfer of his custody to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Torreon said they cited in the request Quiboloy’s old age, health an security.

Assuring their safety, Fajardo said the PNP will implement security adjustments in the PNP Custodial Facility since the detainees involved are high-profile personalities.

Policy on mugshots

Fajardo also clarified that there is a PNP policy to blur the faces of arrested suspects when their photo is being shared publicly to protect their rights and dignity, noting that they remain innocent unless proven guilty by the court.

She said arrested suspects also have the right to cover their face when being presented to the media.

Fajardo made the statement following a backlash over the alleged VIP treatment of the sect leader when the PNP released his and his co-accused blurred mugshots and other photos.

Quiboloy’s face and body were also fully covered when he was presented to the public for transparency on Monday, September 9.