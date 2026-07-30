DOJ recovers over P841M in flood probe

OVER P841.3 million has been returned to the national coffers amid the government’s investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), as of June 3, 2026, a total of P841,381,500 had been recovered from three former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH): retired DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara, and former DPWH National Capital Region Director Gerard Opulencia.

Bernardo returned P45 million from January to April 2026, while Alcantara surrendered P181,379,500.

Opulencia also turned over P140.002 million.

Bulacan-based contractor Sally Santos likewise returned P20 million.

Bernardo and Alcantara were excluded from the charges related to flood control anomalies after they were identified by the DOJ as state witnesses.

During his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government’s intensified crackdown on corruption in flood control projects has led to the recovery, freezing, or preservation of nearly P25 billion worth of assets.

Marcos ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects during his fourth Sona in 2025, following widespread flooding despite the billions of pesos allocated by the government for flood control infrastructure.

Among those detained over their alleged involvement in the flood control corruption case are Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan, several dismissed DPWH officials, and contractor couple Sara and Curlee Discaya. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)