DOJ: Teves’ son tried to bribe Timor Leste police

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday, April 18, 2024, that a son of expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. tried to bribe a police officer in Timor Leste for his security while in detention there amid his ongoing extradition case.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reiterated the Philippine government’s call for the Timor-Leste authorities to immediately deport or extradite Teves, who is wanted for the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

Citing reports, Remulla said Teves’ son offered a bribe to a member of the Criminal Investigation Police in the amount of $2,000 or P114,000 in exchange for his special treatment, such as “security” inside and outside the Becora Prison, where the former lawmaker is currently detained while undergoing pre-trial proceedings.

“Go home and face the court squarely,” said Remulla.

“Let us stop playing hide and seek with the law. One cannot evade accountability for eternity. Prolonging your liabilities with the Rule of Law only worsens your predicament,” he added.

Teves was placed on the red notice of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in February upon the request of the Philippine government following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him over Degamo’s execution.

He was designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council while his passport was cancelled in the orders of the DOJ in February.

He was arrested in Dili City on March 21 while playing golf.

Timor Leste authorities earlier said the deportation proceedings against Teves may take around 40 days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)