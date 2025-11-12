DOJ to continue monitoring Bonoan’s whereabouts amid US trip

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) assured on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, that it is continuously monitoring former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan, who left for the United States amid an ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said Bonoan is under an immigration lookout bulletin order (Ilbo), which allows real-time monitoring and reporting of all his movements.

“So, bantay po ng Kagawaran ng Katarungan at ng gobyerno ang bawat galaw ni Mr. Bonoan. So kunwari, galing po ng Estados Unidos, lumipat ng ibang bansa or may movement siya within the United States… tatatakan po 'yung passport niya… at dahil po doon, may real-time monitoring,” Martinez said.

(The Department of Justice and the government are monitoring every move of Mr. Bonoan. So, for example, if he leaves the United States, travels to another country, or moves within the United States… his passport will be tracked, and because of that, there is real-time monitoring.)

Martinez added that Bonoan informed the DOJ about their travel to the US for a medical procedure for his wife.

The DOJ earlier said Bonoan is expected to be out of the country until December 17.

Last week, the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of administrative and criminal complaints against Bonoan and several others over a P95-million ghost flood control project in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The commission also urged the Ombudsman to investigate possible violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials by several former DPWH officials, including Bonoan, over a P72.3-million ghost flood control project in Plaridel, Bulacan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)