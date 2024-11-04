DOJ urged to place 7 OVP officials under lookout bulletin

THE House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to place seven officials of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under a lookout bulletin amid its inquiry into issues surrounding the agency’s use of public funds.

Committee chairperson Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua wrote a letter to DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, informing him about a subpoena issued by the panel against OVP chief of staff Attorney Zuleika Lopez, assistant chief of staff and chairperson of the bids and awards committee Attorney Lemuel Ortonio, director for administrative and financial services Attorney Rosalynne Sanchez, special disbursing officer Gina Acosta, chief accountant Juleita Villadelrey, former Department of Education (DepEd) special disbursing officer now with OVP Edward Fajardo, and former assistant secretary of DepEd Sunshine Charry Fajarda.

“The testimonies of the above listed individuals are crucial to the inquiry that we are holding. We have information that these individuals may be preparing to leave the country,” Chua said in the letter.

“Considering these developments, I earnestly request your office to issue a Lookout Bulletin Order against these personalities. This action is imperative to monitor their movements and prevent any potential attempt to flee the country, which could significantly hinder our investigation and the broader efforts to uphold the integrity of public service,” he added.

In an interview, Chua said the DOJ in response noted that the individuals have no derogatory remarks.

“As long as walang ganoon, hindi naman natin mapipigil yan dahil constitutional right din naman nila na makaalis. So at the very least, ang pwede natin ma-check diyan is ma-check yung kanilang itinerary,” he said.

“There are some who are trying to leave the country. So as to kung sino, hindi naman na-divulge yung mga name. But siyempre, ayaw naman natin mag-ano. Baka mamaya, kagaya ng nangyari kay Mayor Alice Guo, nasalisihan tayo,” he added.

In particular, the panel is scrutinizing the P125 million confidential funds allocated to the OVP that was spent in just 11 days in 2022.

It was revealed during the inquiry that the P16 million was used for the payment of safe houses from December 21 to 31.

In 2023, the OVP spent P37 million for the payment of safe houses.

A Commission on Audit (COA) official said they found the amounts spent by the OVP for safe house rent “slightly steep.”

The COA said it disallowed the use of P73 million of the OVPs confidential funds for 2022. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)