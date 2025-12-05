DOJ Usec. Cadiz quits amid flood control scandal

DEPARTMENT of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Jojo Cadiz has resigned from his post amid his implication in anomalous flood control projects.

This was confirmed by Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro Friday, December 5, 2025.

“Sa ating pagkakaalam, siya po ay nag-submit na ng kanyang resignation,” she said.

(As far as we know, he has already submitted his resignation.)

In a series of video statements, former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co said that while they were discussing the proposed 2025 national budget, Cadiz met with him and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and told them that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was begrudgingly complaining about not receiving any “remittances.”

Co said that on the orders of Romualdez, and in response to the President’s alleged demand, he personally delivered to Cadiz, in South Forbes Park, P200 million on December 2, 2024, and P800 million on December 5, 2024.

In a separate press conference, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the Office of the Ombudsman is looking into the allegations against Cadiz.

“Given all the allegations, however, not yet sworn into, but there are other reports as well of his involvement. And so definitely there will be a fact-finding body that will be dedicated to that,” Clavano said.

“We will have to sift through the evidence. Wherever the evidence takes us, that’s where we will go,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)