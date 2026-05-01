DOLE: 4.7M minimum wage earners benefit from last cycle

FOLLOWING the conclusion of the 2025-2026 minimum wage review cycle, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that around 4.7 million workers have been able to benefit from the wage orders issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

In a statement, DOLE said the 16 wage orders for private establishments issued by the different regional wage boards have benefitted close to 4.7 million workers.

"With the wage increases, an estimated 4,694,886 minimum wage earners directly benefited from the wage orders," said DOLE.

The department said the wage increases for private establishments range from P20 to P100, with some regions implementing adjustments in tranches.

The department also said that almost 8.8 million workers also stand to benefit from the wage orders via the correction of wage distortions.

"About 8,757,032 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit from upward adjustments at the enterprise level," said DOLE.

Meanwhile, DOLE noted that two wage orders are set to have their second tranche wage increase take effect today, May 1.

In Northern Mindanao, DOLE said workers will mark Labor Day with a new daily minimum wage rate ranging from P485 to P500 following the implementation of the second tranche in the amount of P14.

Similarly, DOLE said the daily minimum wage rate in Caraga will go up to P475 after the second tranche of P20 takes effect on Labor Day. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)