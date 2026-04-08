DOLE: Additional pay for April 9 work

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said there will be additional pay for workers who shall go on duty Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Based on Labor Advisory 05-2026, DOLE said workers are entitled to additional salaries if they go to work during the regular holiday in commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan.

For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

On the other hand, if the employee does not work, the Department said the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee's wage for the said day.

Under Proclamation 1006-2025, April 9 is a regular holiday in commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)