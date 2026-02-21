DOLE: All construction projects must have health, safety programs

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded all construction firms that a Construction Safety and Health Program (CSHP) is mandatory before any construction works begin.

Based on Labor Advisory (LA) 03-2026, Dole said it must receive CSHP submissions through the Dole Online Compliance Portal prior to the start of any construction activity.

"All construction projects shall have a CSHP before the start of any construction activity," said DOLE.

Upon receipt of the emailed confirmation that the submitted CSHP is complete, the department said the applicant must print a copy of the program and post it in a conspicuous location accessible to all workers.

"The applicant must conduct the mandatory orientation," said DOLE.

The department said the contractor, subcontractor, or the owner who directly administers residential or small commercial projects shall be responsible for preparing, submitting, and addressing cases of noted deficiencies of the CSHPs.

These parties shall also directly receive notifications in their enrolled email addresses, including acknowledgment of receipt of their duly accomplished CSHPs.

The agency said the submission, evaluation, processing, and concurrence of the CSHPs are free.

DOLE said the CSHPs shall be submitted through the DOLE Online Compliance Portal via https://reports.dole.gov.ph. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)