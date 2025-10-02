DOLE allocates P40M to provide emergency employment in typhoon-hit Bicol

ABOUT P40 million has been allocated by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for the provision of emergency employment assistance to victims of Typhoon Opong in the Bicol Region.

In a statement, the DOLE said more than P40 million has been set aside for the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program in the Bicol Region.

It said a total of 6,455 displaced workers across 11 municipalities are eyed as beneficiaries.

"This will reinforce the agency’s commitment to restoring livelihoods and supporting displaced workers," said DOLE.

Tupad is a safety net program that provides emergency employment for a period of 10 to 90 days, depending on the nature of work.

The beneficiaries are engaged in community projects, such as repair, maintenance, and/or improvement of common public facilities and infrastructure; debris clearing; de-clogging of canals; tree planting; seedling preparation and re-forestation, among others.

In turn, each beneficiary will receive a daily salary equivalent to the highest minimum wage rate in the region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)