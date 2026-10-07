DOLE: August 2026 LFS result 'encouraging'

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, welcomed the results of the August 2026 Labor Force Survey (LFS) saying the numbers are "encouraging."

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino underscored improvements in the country's employment and unemployment rates.

“The improvement in August is encouraging, particularly the increase in employment and decline in unemployment," said Tolentino.

"The latest figures reflect continued employment activity as labor market conditions continue to evolve," he added.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country’s unemployment rate eased to 5.3 percent in August from 6 percent in July.

The August 2026 LFS showed that the employment rate rose to 94.7 percent from 94 percent in July.

Despite this, the labor chief has vowed to continue enhancing the job facilitation efforts of the DOLE.

He assured the public that it will continuously strengthen pathways for employment assistance, including conduct of job fairs nationwide.

"We cannot be complacent. Our task is to make sure that jobseekers are connected to opportunities, workers have relevant skills, and employment assistance leads to more sustainable work," he said.

"This requires stronger employment facilitation, especially in regions with higher unemployment and underemployment rates," Tolentino added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)