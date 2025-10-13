DOLE backs call for more earthquake drills in workplaces

LABOR Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Sunday, October 12, 2025, expressed strong support for the call of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) for all workplaces to conduct more frequent earthquake drills.

In a statement, Laguesma said they agree with the TUCP’s call to put greater emphasis on earthquake preparedness.

“The concern and advocacy for occupational safety and health is a shared responsibility among the tripartite partners: workers, employers, and government,” Laguesma said.

“DOLE welcomes the TUCP’s call for more drills to make workers and employers aware of safety protocols during earthquakes and other calamities,” he added.

Laguesma’s statement came after the TUCP urged all business establishments to hold earthquake drills twice a month.

This followed a series of earthquakes that struck different parts of the country in recent days.

“We urge companies across the nation to hold drills at least twice a month to build muscle memory among workers, especially when disaster strikes. More and more practice saves lives, so readiness will rightfully become second nature in a country that sits on the Ring of Fire,” the labor group said.

“Kapag mas madalas ang paghahanda, mas magiging handa ang ating mga manggagawa,” the TUCP added.

(The more frequent the preparation, the more prepared our workers will be.)

In recent days, successive earthquakes have hit Cebu, Davao Oriental, La Union, Surigao del Sur, and Zambales.

The series of tremors has raised fears of the so-called “Big One” possibly hitting Metro Manila soon. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)