DOLE backs more frequent safety drills for workers, employers

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is supportive of the call for more earthquake drills in all establishments and workplaces nationwide following the series of earthquakes that jolted the country.

In a statement on Monday, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the concern and advocacy for occupational safety and health is a shared responsibility among workers, employers and the government.

"Thus, DOLE welcomes the TUCP (Trade Union Congress of the Philippines) call for more drills to make the workers and employers aware of the safety protocols during earthquake and other calamities," he said.

House Deputy Speaker and TUCP party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza, in a statement over the weekend, urged companies across the nation to hold at least twice a month drills to build "muscle memory" among workers, especially when disaster strikes.

Mendoza said more frequent drills should also be an opportunity for emergency preparedness meetings, including raising awareness on workers' right to refuse unsafe work.

"Beyond seemingly token and ceremonial compliance, we should make preparedness a habit and earthquake readiness a work culture," the lawmaker said.

Several parts of the country experienced strong earthquakes over the past few weeks, with magnitudes ranging from 5.0 to 7.2, resulting in damage and deaths.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier directed all national agencies to extend assistance to affected areas and fast-track recovery and rehabilitation measures. (PNA)