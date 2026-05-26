DOLE Central Luzon director suspended over building collapse

NEWLY installed Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino has ordered the one-month suspension of Department of Labor and Employment Central Luzon (DOLE 3) Director Geraldine Panlilio in relation to the collapse of an under-construction building in Angeles City, Pampanga over the weekend.

In an interview with reporters, Tolentino said based on records, the DOLE 3 has issued a work stoppage order in 2025 over various labor violations, particularly on occupational safety and hazard regulations of the construction firm.

“Kabilang dito dapat ‘yung barracks ng mga manggagawa ay hindi dapat sa loob mismo ng gusaling ginagawa. Tumugon daw sila nung magkaroon ng inspection kaya na-lift ang work stoppage kaya nagpatuloy ang paggawa. Kaya ang tanong ko kay RD Panlilio nagkaroon ba ng mga sumunod na pag-inspection?” he said.

“Siguro isa ito sa mga babaguhing patakaran na pag nag-iinspect ang DOLE, hindi minsan lang, dapat (regular) para masigurado na sumusunod sa na-lift na work stoppage,” he added.

Four people were confirmed dead, 16 remained missing, and 26 were rescued following the collapse on Sunday dawn, May 24, 2026.

Authorities officially terminated the conduct of search and rescue operations in the collapsed building on Monday evening, May 25, after signs of life were no longer monitored under the debris. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)