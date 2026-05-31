DOLE: Central Luzon has merely 38 labor inspectors for 7K establishments 

FOLLOWING the deadly collapse of a building under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino lamented the low number of labor inspectors in Central Luzon.

In a radio interview, Tolentino said there are less than 50 labor inspectors based in Region III.

"When we visited Region 3, we were told that there were only 38 labor inspectors, but they actually go around inspecting 7,000 establishments, including government constructions," said Tolentino.

This, he added, mirrors the situation faced by DOLE across the country.

"Our inspectors in the 17 regional offices are only at 477. How can they carry out the work as labor inspectors?" asked Tolentino.

"There are really too few of them. It is really not possible. This is sad. The 477 cannot do that," he added.

And in a bid to address the shortage, he said they have asked the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to provide them potential labor inspectors.

"From the Tesda side, they committed to provide 200 young people, who we will train to become labor inspectors," said Tolentino.

In addition, he said they will ask additional funding from Congress for the salaries of labor inspectors.

"We need congressional support here because it has a salary (component)," said Tolentino.

Last week, a nine-story condotel building being constructed in Angeles City collapsed with six people already confirmed dead while several others remain missing.

The DOLE previously noted several occupational safety and health standards violations in the construction project. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)