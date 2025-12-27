DOLE cites Region 12 LGUs’ assistance to 27K jobseekers, 81 job fairs

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Region 12 has assisted over 27,000 jobseekers at the 81 job fairs held in the region this year.

In a statement Friday, the Regional Office 12 reported that employment access across Soccsksargen in 2025 has been strengthened through the conduct of 81 job fairs, where 27,160 jobseekers were assisted, including 1,680 who were hired-on-the-spot (HOTS).

The job fairs were held in partnership with local government units (LGUs) through their Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs).

It added that a total of 1,529 employers from various industries participated, offering diverse opportunities across the region.

Officer-in-charge Regional Director Raymond Fel Sajor said job fairs held throughout the year in key cities and municipalities in the region served as a direct labor market intervention that connected jobseekers to employers from various industries, reduced job search costs, and supported faster hiring processes.

He also credited the close coordination with LGUs and PESOs for bringing employment services closer to communities, ensuring that job fairs respond to local labor market needs while promoting inclusive growth.

“Through strong partnerships with LGUs, PESOs, and government agencies, we are making employment facilitation more inclusive, accessible, and impactful,” the DOLE regional official said.

The job fairs also featured one-stop shop services in collaboration with partner government agencies, providing on-site assistance for government programs such as social protection, livelihood support, and labor rights information.

Complementing on-site job fairs, DOLE 12 continued to maximize PhilJobNet, the government’s official online labor market information portal, to expand employment reach beyond physical events.

Through PhilJobNet, jobseekers were able to search and apply for vacancies anytime, while employers efficiently posted job openings and screened applicants, strengthening year-round employment facilitation in the region. (PNA)